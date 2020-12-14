Denver City Council expected to approve new police union contract

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver City Council is expected to finalize a two-year contract with Denver’s police union on Monday.
The contracted would begin in January and last through 2022. Under the contract, key points include:
2021:
- Wage freeze
- 10 days of holiday pay premiums suspended
- Reduced city retiree health fund contribution ($360,000)
2022:
- 2% wage increase on Jan. 1
- 1.5% wage increase on July 1
- 100-hour holiday bank effective Jan. 1
- Holiday pay premiums reinstated Reinstate holiday pay premiums effective Jan. 1, 2022
- Full City retiree health trust contribution reinstated