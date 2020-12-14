Denver City Council expected to approve new police union contract

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver City Council is expected to finalize a two-year contract with Denver’s police union on Monday.  

The contracted would begin in January and last through 2022.  Under the contract, key points include:

2021:

  • Wage freeze
  • 10 days of holiday pay premiums suspended
  • Reduced city retiree health fund contribution ($360,000)

2022:

  • 2% wage increase on Jan. 1
  • 1.5% wage increase on July 1
  • 100-hour holiday bank effective Jan. 1
  • Holiday pay premiums reinstated Reinstate holiday pay premiums effective Jan. 1, 2022
  • Full City retiree health trust contribution reinstated

