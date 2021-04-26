Denver city council considers requiring landlords to license rental properties with the city

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver city council members will consider a proposal Monday night that would require landlords to have rental properties licensed with the city.

Under the proposal, landlords would need to get rental properties inspected in order to get a license; that license would be up for renewal, along with a required inspection, every four years, according to city documents.

The licensing fee would range from $50 to $500 depending on how many units are rented out.

Other requirements for licensees under the proposed program include:

Making sure appliances provided by the landlord are in good working condition, with no leaks

Making sure there is a working smoke detector, fire extinguisher and carbon monoxide detector in each unit

If passed, the proposal would move on to a final vote. If council members approve the plan on a second vote, the program would be phased in gradually and all long-term rental properties would need to be licensed with the city by Jan. 2024.

Fines for noncompliance could go up to $1,000 per violation, according to the proposal.