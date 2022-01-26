Denver city council committee voting on expanding Safe Outdoor Spaces

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver city councilors in the Safety, Housing, Education & Homelessness Committee will be voting on whether or not to amend a contract to the Colorado Village Collaborative to expand Safe Outdoor Spaces in the city.

The proposal would add $3.9 million in funding to increase the total contract to nearly $4.8 million for 2021 and 2022. The expanded funds would provide at least four Safe Outdoor Space sites with amenities and services.

“We cannot currently meet the demand with the number of space that we have,” Cole Chandler, the executive director of the Colorado Village Collaborative, told FOX31 during its investigative series on the homeless crisis in Denver. The non-profit operates the SOS with funding from the City of Denver and a number of non-profit foundations.

“There’s over 1,000 people that are sleeping on the streets every single night in Denver but we know things don’t have to be that way. Through models like this we can continue to expand and offer safe dignified services to our unsheltered neighbors,” Chandler said.

City councilors are set to discuss and vote at 10:30 a.m.