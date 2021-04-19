Denver City Council approves pot delivery, lounge proposal

FILE – This May 11, 2017, file photo shows Andre Shavers, who runs a marijuana delivery business, on a street in Oakland, Calif. California faced off in court Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, against some of its own cities that want to overturn a government rule allowing home marijuana deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial pot sales. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver City Council passed a bill to allow marijuana delivery and cannabis lounges along with other changes to the city’s marijuana code on Monday.

Under the proposal, delivery could start at 8 a.m. until midnight. Marijuana delivery would initially be allowed through third party transporters. Only people who meet state social equity requirements could apply to run a transporter business in the first several years.

Experts say this marks the biggest change in Denver marijuana rules since legalization,

but some educators are concerned.

More than a dozen Denver Public Schools principals wrote a letter to council members expressing concern that more pot availability could lead to more youth use. But city officials say surveys show youth use has remained relatively flat since legalization.

Denver’s Department of Excise and Licenses said dash cams would be required and drivers must use ID scanners to prevent youth use.

“There are strict rules in place in this proposal for deliveries,” Eric Escudero

Denver Department of Excise and Licenses said.

The changes would also allow marijuana tour buses to drive around the Mile-High City where customers could consume on board and a driver would be separated from second-hand smoke with a barrier.

“That’s the last thing we want to do is have someone driving around who is high,” Escudero said.

“Since the pandemic, the marijuana industry has seen over $2 billion in sales in Colorado,” Denver’s Excise and Licensing Dept. Exec. Dir. Ashley Kilroy said. “What we really feel like, and what we’ve heard from the community and all of our stakeholders [is that] it is time that we open that market up, that we remove barriers to entry and allow others to participate in what can be a really lucrative business.”

Once Denver Mayor Michael Hancock signs into law, several changes could take effect right away. According to city officials, delivery would likely take several months to begin.