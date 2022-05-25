DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council President Stacie Gilmore says this year she learned that dozens of homeowners in the Green Valley Ranch area were facing foreclosure.

“I have heard so many heartbreaking stories,” Gilmore said during a meeting Wednesday. “The majority of the foreclosures that were initiated were for small violations such as weeds in the rocks, blinds in their front windows, trash cans left at the curb.”

Gilmore said she believes many of the issues could have been resolved with proper communication, and she is proposing a new ordinance requiring HOAs to provide written notice of owners’ rights and a listing of legal and housing resources at least 30 days prior to initiating any foreclosure.

If passed, this could be adopted by the end of June.

The Colorado legislature already passed a bill that limits an HOA’s ability to foreclose on a residence because of outstanding fines.

In a previous statement, the Master Homeowners Association for Green Valley Ranch has said in part the association, “.. creates curb appeal and increases property values by enforcing promises homeowners made about the upkeep of their properties… All owners are provided written notice of any violation and an opportunity to cure that violation.”