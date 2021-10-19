Denver City and County employee bonus passes first hurdle

DENVER (KDVR)— Denver City Council passed a proposal on Monday to pay $400 bonuses to city and county employees who showed proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Sep. 30.

The proposal needs to pass on a second vote before it could go into effect. A second vote is scheduled for next Monday.

The earliest employees could receive that $400 bonus is Oct. 29.

The city also wants to use federal funds to provide hazard pay for eligible city and county employees who worked in-person between March and Dec. 2020.