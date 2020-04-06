Denver church continues in-person services despite statewide orders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- A Denver church is continuing in-person services amid the COVID-19 outbreak, despite statewide orders prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

Messiah Baptist Church posted on its Facebook page last month, saying it won't cancel any service "due to the coronavirus, snow, hail, wind, locust or any other natural or super natural event with the exception of the rapture. If Christ comes to call us home, whoever is left behind can do what they want."

The statewide stay at home order allows places of worship to operate with the exception that they follow social distancing requirements.

Those requirements prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people. At least a dozen people were seen leaving the church following a service on Palm Sunday.

Pastor William Ingram did not return calls or emails requesting comment on the decision to remain open, but posted a long statement on the church's website.

The statement says in part "we have taken many precautions at Messiah Baptist Church to reduce the chances of this virus and others spreading within our property, including but not limited to extra cleaning and sanitizing, implementing of social distancing strategies." It goes on to say "everyone will not get sick and die from this virus, but one thing is certain, we will all die one day."