Denver Christkindlmarket, businesses prepare for strong wind

DENVER (KDVR) — Strong wind on Wednesday could impact operations at the famed Christkindlmarket in Civic Center Park. Organizers hope the market will remain open Wednesday. They are securing temporary outdoor structures ahead of the storm, and they’re not alone. Restaurant workers are also busy making sure outdoor dining tents won’t be flying high.

On Tuesday– the calm before the storm– market visitors enjoyed the sights and smells of a German Christmas.

“I just like the European feel of it,” one shopper said with a smile.

Samantha Tillner, executive director of Colorado’s German American Chamber of Commerce, spent part of Tuesday going from booth to booth. She asked vendors to secure their belongings and to be prepared.

“We have a crew coming in just to take down some of the signage, the box frames, and secure the entrance signs,” Tillner said.

But the European-style vendor booths will stay.

“The wooden structures are very robust,” Tillner said. “There are some smaller tents that we’ll just lower down to the ground.”

Meanwhile, in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood, Fish N Beer’s ice fishing tents are secured. The tents are nestled behind the restaurant between a building and a wall.

“The fence helps with the wind,” server Lorenzo Capriotti said.

The seafood restaurant also uses 50 pound weights to anchor the tents.

“We don’t want people’s tents to be flying off while they’re in the middle of their dinner,” Capriotti said.

Capriotti and his coworkers break down the tents each night after dinner service– eliminating concern over early-morning wind.

Back at the Christmas market, Tillner said she is preparing for the worst while hoping for the best. The market is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“If we decide it’s not safe for visitors or vendors to be here, then we’ll decide to close,” Tillner said.