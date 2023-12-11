DENVER (KDVR) — If retail sales numbers are any indication of the Christmas spirit, then this year you could say shoppers are definitely in the mood.

For 23 years, vendors locally and from around the world have called Denver Christkindlmarket home for the holidays.

Brother and sister Lindsey and Drew Graham own and operate the Denver-based retail company Switchwood.

“We incorporate and use wood in a lot of our accessories, to include bow ties, sunglasses, watches and earrings,” Drew Graham said.

Denver Christkindlmarket accounts for 50% of Graham’s annual income. Last Saturday’s sales were a record-breaker.

“It was insane. It was our best sales day on record. We have never done better on a singular day,” Drew Graham said.

Denver Christkindlmarket is expecting over 300,000 visitors this year. That would be a new record high.

In the land of online shopping, this is good news for the Grahams.

“Our online sales are good, but getting in front of people, talking about the product, showing them what it is and how it is made, I think it is so important for us,” Drew Graham said.

Denver Christkindlmarket is being held at Civic Center Park and is open every day starting at 11 a.m. It runs through Dec. 23, and admission is free.