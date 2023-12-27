DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston joined New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson in a virtual press conference with one clear point: They’re not going to take the arrival of migrants to these cities without any recourse anymore.

The trio is creating a coordinated approach that will pressure bus operators to only bring migrants to the cities when and where the cities are equipped to receive them.

Denver specifically will be requiring buses with migrants chartered by the state of Texas to arrive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays,

“We are already putting in place regulatory changes here at the city to restrict the arrival times and arrival locations in similar ways,” said Johnston. “So we don’t have buses arriving in the middle of the night at 1 or 2 a.m. with buses full of kids and families, coming off in the freezing cold.”

Johnston said his administration would work with Denver City Council to increase any potential consequences for failing to follow the regulations.

Whether Denver will require advance notice from arriving buses is unconfirmed, although Adams said he is requiring buses chartered by Texas to provide 36 hours advance notice before they arrive in New York City, as well as arriving only between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and dropping migrants at one spot. Failure to follow these regulations is a Class B misdemeanor.

“We cannot allow buses with people needing our help to arrive without warning at any hour of day and night,” Adams said.

The mayors are seeking three actions:

Expansions for issuing work authorizations, allowing migrants easier access to work and alleviating their financial burden.

Federal funding support from an agency such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency for what they called a national humanitarian crisis.

National coordinated entry plan allowing for every city in the country to help facilitate the integration of migrants into U.S. society.

Johnston noted that Congress is currently debating a budget bill that could include funding for the migrant crisis.

“We think that if all three of those fail — if there’s no federal support, no coordinated entry, no work authorization expansion — then cities would have to look at dramatically reducing the number of services we offer, or dramatically cutting our city budgets.”

Adams noted that on Tuesday, NYC diverted a chartered flight from Texas carrying migrants. They were sent to Philadelphia, loaded onto five buses, and sent to NYC where they arrived at about 1 a.m., according to Adams. Last week, the city reported it received 14 buses in one day: the highest number recorded to date.

Johnson said he’s taken similar actions in Chicago and, alongside Johnston and Adams, called upon Texas Governor Greg Abbot to “stop the games and use of migrants as political pawns.”

All three cities are experiencing drops in temperatures, as well as inclement winter weather, that many political asylum seekers from South America are unfamiliar with. These temperatures are dangerous, especially for children.

“We’re happy to manage the welcoming and supporting, but they ought to be able to come at civil times to destinations we know about so we can support them successfully,” Johnston said.

On Tuesday, the city of Denver shared that 4,132 migrants are currently sheltered by the city. That same update said the city has helped 34,300 migrants from the south border, at a cost of over $36 million.

Johnston also noted that the city will potentially spend up to $160 million on migrant shelter and aid next year — nearly 10% of the city’s budget.