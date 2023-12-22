DENVER (KDVR) — A local Denver chef, Thoa Nguyen, was featured on Season 10 of Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship. She made it to the final episode, which aired on Dec. 18.

Contestants Greg Ballenger, Jennifer Carey, Joshua Juarez, Sharrod Mangum and Thoa Nguyen, baking process, as seen on Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10. (Photo credit: Food Network)

Nguyen grew up with cooking. Her parents owned a restaurant in Denver named New Saigon. But her cooking career started when she was 14 years old.

Nguyen’s family primarily ate Vietnamese food. But when Thoa was watching Giada De Laurentiis on Food Network cook shrimp scampi. The only Italian food they had tried was Olive Garden. She decided to make the recipe for her family.

They fell in love with the meal, and she fell in love with cooking.

Nguyen now owns a shop of her own, called Bánh & Butter Bakery Cafe in Aurora, which is how Food Network found her.

It all started with a $5 ad to promote her business.

Last winter she was making yule log cakes and wanted to show people what was for sale.

“That little $5 ad was like the best $5 I’ve ever spent in my life because then I got a call from the casting,” said Nguyen.

The next thing she knew, she was competing for $25,000.

Nguyen made it to the final four, but Ashley Landerman won the show.

While Nguyen didn’t win the final, she’s not opposed to premiering in another show in the future — just maybe not a cake show.

“I think a lot of people know that I’m a pastry chef, but I don’t think that they know that I’m also culinary. And so if I were to do even another competition, I wouldn’t mind it being culinary or baking,” said Nguyen.