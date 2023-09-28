DENVER (KDVR) — A shelter-in-place has been lifted for a neighborhood near Cheesman Park. Police were attempting to make contact with people wanted in connection to a burglary.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the incident just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Officers said they were attempting to contact suspects about a burglary in the 1300 block of Lafayette Street. The neighborhood sits in the northwest corner of Cheesman Park.

DPD said multiple suspects had already been detained before the shelter-in-place was issued. After the situation was resolved, police said one additional suspect was taken into custody.

In all, DPD said seven suspects were taken into custody in connection to a burglary.

The shelter-in-place expanded to a two-block radius.