DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is changing its policy when it comes to how it responds to migrants in the city and county, specifically when it comes to providing emergency shelter. The root cause has to do with federal funding limitations. The announcement was made on Thursday.

There has been an influx of migrants arriving in Denver since last year. Since December, the city has reported sheltering and supporting 6,392 migrants from the southern border and it comes with a big price tag. The city said it forked over $12.7 million for the effort and stressed city resources to the maximum.

“Denver cannot be the only one who are shouldering this responsibility,” Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval said in a plea for help in January as city leaders met to tackle the influx of migrants flooding Denver.

As busloads of people from the southern border arrived in Denver, emergency shelters including rec centers opened. However, space and money left the city overwhelmed.

“They’re on the verge of reaching a breaking point,” Mayor Michael Hancock said during a press conference earlier this year.

Victoria Aguilar with Denver Human Services said the city spent $12.7 million and has been reimbursed $2.5 million from the state, but federal funding is lacking. She added Denver originally activated an emergency operation to take in all migrants regardless of immigration status, but now things are changing as a direct result of federal reimbursement.

“The city of Denver received guidance from FEMA that only newly arriving migrants that have encountered U.S immigration officials are eligible for reimbursement of funds,” Aguilar explained.

As a result, starting on May 8 only migrants who’ve started the asylum process with U.S. immigration officials will receive emergency shelter in Denver. Aguilar told FOX31, 25% of the migrants who’ve arrived since December did not encounter immigration officials.

“This humanitarian crisis has placed a strain on all systems throughout our city and will continue to do so until we receive additional funding from federal and local dollars,” Aguilar said.

The city is now calling on Congress to provide assistance to local communities that are disproportionately tasked with handling and managing what is a growing national humanitarian crisis.

Aguilar said all migrants who arrive in Denver will still be provided with support services and resources. It’s only access to emergency shelters that will be changing next month.