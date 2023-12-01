DENVER (KDVR) — There have been a few changes to the city’s efforts to house 1000 people in Denver since FOX31 last heard from Mayor Mike Johnston.

His office announced two more homeless encampments will be closing soon, while yet another site has been removed a potential location for shelter. FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to the city looking for answers.

The Denver Mayor’s Office released an update Friday morning saying encampments on 20th and Curtis Streets and 48th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard will be closed later in December.

FOX31 asked the city when these encampments would close and where folks currently living there would be going.

“For the safety and privacy of our unhoused neighbors we are not sharing details of encampment closure dates and destination locations currently,” the city’s Homeless Resolution Operations Center said in a statement.

Additionally, the city is removing another site originally listed for micro-community development, part of the Mayor’s House1000 effort.

“After further review and evaluation, we determined that the site at 5000 Tower Road is not economically viable to develop due to costs to develop the land,” the HROC said. “The administration is committed to geographical distribution of homeless housing and services and will continue collaborating with community partners and leaders to identify locations in our commitment to providing shelter and services for those in need.”

Another update Friday concerned a hotel location on East Hampden Avenue announced last week. The city originally said the location would primarily serve families and transgender community members.

“The 7525 E. Hampden Ave. site will be a family shelter, primarily serving families with children, regardless of how individuals may identify themselves,” the HROC said in a statement. “The city is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion across our shelter network. The House1000 micro-community under construction at 1375 Elati will have a particular focus on serving transgender and non-binary people experiencing homelessness, as well as women.”

A city council meeting to vote on the lease for this location was removed from the council’s governance committee agenda next week but the HROC said it was removed from the agenda to give the city more time to finalize details.

The city says the goal is for the Hampden site to be approved by Denver City Council before the year ends. The city’s House1000 initiative dashboard shows 311 people have been housed as a part of the goal to house 1,000 people by the end of the year.