Denver Center for the Performing Arts announces first shows since COVID-19 arrived

DENVER (KDVR) — The Lion King is expected to reopen Broadway tours at the Buell Theatre, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced on Wednesday.

Tickets for The Lion King are now on sale and the show scheduled to run Dec. 2, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022. Hamilton is scheduled to open in February 2022.

“Our Broadway partners are beginning to plan for the return to live, indoor programming,” said John Ekeberg, Executive Director of DCPA Broadway. “We couldn’t be more excited.”





The Lion King (Credit: DCPA)

Opening the Buell Theatre will depend on COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in Denver by December.

Shows expected to return to the DCPA in 2022:

Hamilton

Ain’t Too Proud

The Life and Times of the Temptations

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

Jersey Boys

Mean Girls

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour

To Kill a Mockingbird

Tootsie

To learn more about DCPA’s ticket policy and buy seats at upcoming shows visit the organization’s website.