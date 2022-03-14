DENVER (KDVR) — In the latest sign that major Denver events are returning to a sense of normalcy, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced Monday it will be lifting vaccine and mask requirements to see shows at the end of March.

“The past two years have been incredibly difficult for everybody in the arts and culture segment, DCPA included,” said Executive Director of Broadway and Cabaret for DCPA John Ekeberg in an interview on FOX31 NOW. “However we’ve had amazing support from the community in their generosity to us.”

The decision comes as COVID cases hit record lows in Colorado and other venues like Ball Arena are lifting policies of their own.

Coors also announced it will be opening up tours of its Golden facility for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago.

The new policy for DCPA will take effect March 28. That means people with tickets to shows like Hamilton will still need to mask up and show proof of vaccination for shows up until Sunday, March 27.

“We wanted to make sure that we were choosing a time between productions so that folks with tickets to the different shows that we produce and present here would have a consistency and common experience,” Ekeberg said.

Face coverings will be optional for individuals attending shows moving forward.

Last Sunday marked two years since the day DCPA announced it had to shut its doors due to the pandemic, so for Ekeberg and the rest of the people who work to put these shows on, the announcement is a major milestone.

“We are back,” Ekeberg said. “We are seeing wonderful support from our audiences that I am so thankful for, so of course, a big thanks is part of the message, and we are operating our environments in a healthy and safe way.”

DCPA said it will continue to follow state, local and CDC health guidelines and may make adjustments to protocols in the future, should COVID levels change.

“Theater builds community and bringing folks together in a space to hear a story, enjoy a story, go through that specific process together is part of human nature, always has been,” Ekeberg said. “I think one of the big challenges over the last couple of years has been that we haven’t been able to come together physically in a way that we were accustomed to over time with our friends, with our family. That’s one of the great things that theater can do.”