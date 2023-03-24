A coyote in the snow at Fairmount Cemetery in Denver. (Credit: Fairmount Cemetery)

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver cemetery has been recognized by the National Wildlife Federation as a wildlife habitat.

Fairmount Cemetery is located at East Alameda Avenue and South Quebec Street. It received a Wildlife Habitat Certification from the nonprofit.

According to the cemetery’s website, it was founded in 1890 and is Denver’s second-oldest cemetery.

The recognition is for Fairmount’s efforts to “create a garden that supports local wildlife by providing natural sources of food, water, cover and places to raise young wildlife,” a release said.

Fairmount Cemetery’s president, Kendra Briggs, said it provides an important habitat for deer, foxes, coyotes, migratory birds and other wildlife.

There are more than 200,000 certified wildlife habitats in the country. Registration requires a $20 fee and applicants must show how their habitat includes food, water, cover, sustainable practices and a place to raise young.