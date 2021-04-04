Denver cathedral reverend thankful for in-person Easter Mass this year

Fr. Randy Dollins holds a video Est Sunday Mass from the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver in 2020.

DENVER (KDVR) – The faithful celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ virtually and in person on Sunday. At the mother church of the Archdiocese of Denver, Catholics were eager to be part of what they believe is the most important celebration of the year.

“Receive that message of joy that Jesus has risen from the dead,” said Rev. Matthew Magee.

Despite capacity restrictions, Magee was thankful parishioners were able to worship in person this year at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

“The human heart is longing just to be with other people,” he said.

Currently, the basilica is only able to accommodate 175 people in its pews. Church leaders are requiring reservations. Live streaming Easter Mass was still an option. The church encourages virtual participation for those who cannot join in person. Parishioners, however, said it’s not the same.

“It’s uplifting to be together and sing and pray together,” said a Mass attendee Sunday morning.

COVID-19 restrictions are still in place. The faithful are being asked to wear masks and refrain from offering a physical sign of peace during the service.