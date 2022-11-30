DENVER (KDVR) — The murder of former Denver Broncos player Darrent Williams will be highlighted in an episode of “Murder Under the Friday Night Lights” on Wednesday night.

The show, which airs on Investigation Discovery, will take a look at the Jan. 1, 2007 case.

“When the Broncos draft Texas high school football star Darrent Williams, he stays loyal to his hometown. On New Year’s, he flies five school friends to Denver for a party. Soon after midnight, Darrent dies, and no one knows who killed him or why. The episode, “Who shot Darrent Williams?” ID explained in the description of the episode.

In a preview for the episode, you can see security footage.

“It was very grainy. You could not make out faces, but you could see Darrent Williams and his five friends walk to a white limousine. You then see there is some type of exchange of words and an altercation taking place, and then a short time later the white limo leaves. The Denver Police Department tells the news that the police department is looking for a white Chevy Tahoe. It is then the very next morning that a white Chevy Tahoe is found in the vicinity of Himalaya and 38th, maybe 10 minutes from the crime scene. It is spray painted black, and I’m not saying that it was totally painted black, it was a very bad paint job. Spray was on the windows, on the bumper, the top was never painted, it was left white. I mean you can tell it was a white SUV,” the speaker explained in the preview.

Williams was drafted by the Broncos in the second round in 2005. He played two seasons with Denver.

The episode will air at 8 p.m. on ID. If you would like to watch it but can’t watch at that time, it will also be available to stream on discovery+.