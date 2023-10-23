DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver woman told FOX31 she was carjacked at gunpoint and thinks the suspects are in their teens.

In the University Hills neighborhood, where new builds are going up, Natalie Gillis’ sense of safety is now completely turned upside down.

“I don’t feel like I live in a bad neighborhood,” Natalie Gillis said. “I don’t want anybody to ever have to go through what I went through.”

Gillis was coming back from the gas station the other night and parked her car outside of her building.

“All of a sudden, I was grabbing my purse and my phone, turned around and there was a gun in my face, and I locked my door immediately,” Gillis said. “I thought it was kind of a joke. But then they started pinging on my window with the gun, telling me to get out of my car.”

Gillis said a group of three or four teens started yanking her out of her new car that she just made her first payment on.

“They yanked me out of my car and put a gun to my head and told me to give them all my things, and they jumped in my car and took off,” she said. “They literally looked like little kids. 13, 15 years old, masked.”

Nearly 10K auto thefts reported in Denver

The crooks got away with Gillis’ white 2012 BMW X6. The other car they cornered her and took off with was a champagne-colored Lincoln Navigator.

Gillis hopes others can be aware of the situation, especially looking at the latest data. The Denver Police Department’s crime dashboard shows 9,828 auto thefts so far this year in Denver. In just the last 28 days, the dashboard shows 760 auto thefts reported.

“I just want to make people aware that it can happen to anybody,” Gillis said.

If you have any information about who these teenage suspects could be, you are urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).