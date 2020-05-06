Denver car clubs say they will not cruise down Federal, per city’s request

DENVER (KDVR) — A dozen of the city’s oldest car clubs say they will honor Denver’s request and not cruise Federal Boulevard to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Martin Martinez, president of the “Hard Time” Car Club, says they want to adhere to City wishes to avoid social gatherings due to COVID-19.

“Of course, we’re disappointed,” says Martinez. “We’re not cruising, instead, showing unity with the low-rider community.”

On Federal Boulevard, there are COVID-19 message boards. On many corners, there is a visible Denver police presence.

Via a press release, authorities say they will monitor traffic congestion and, if volume builds, affecting health or safety, traffic will be diverted off of Federal.