Denver businesses board up windows to prepare for another night of protests

DENVER (KDVR) — Local businesses and restaurants have begun boarding up windows and doors in case protests turn violent for a third night in Denver.

Several restaurants, including Corner Bakery Cafe, have closed their doors for the weekend, just days after Gov. Jared Polis lifted the dine-in restriction at restaurants because of the destruction and safety issues surrounding their businesses.

The Colorado Capitol and so many restaurants and businesses on Colfax are getting boarded up, just in case Denver has a third night of violent riots. pic.twitter.com/CsYInaYrCu — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) May 30, 2020

A local business owner told FOX31 on Saturday that $25,000 worth of merchandise was taken from his store Friday night. The Denver Police Department says they expect looting to be even worse Saturday night.

Protests on Thursday and Friday began peaceful before turning violent in the evening, which is when the destruction began.

Saturday will be the first night that the city and county of Denver will have a curfew. Residents must be off the streets of Denver by 8 p.m. The Colorado National Guard along with local law enforcement will enforce this curfew.

