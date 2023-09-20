DENVER (KDVR) — Some Denver business owners are growing impatient amid what they call an increasing presence of encampments in the downtown area.

“I don’t think they’re very violent in the daytime, but at nighttime, you hear gunshots,” Chakra Tattoo owner Maze Garcia told FOX31.

Entrepreneur Natasha Butler opened the Little Bodega store near 22nd and Welton streets six months ago. She told FOX31 she has noticed an increase in crime since an encampment appeared across the street.

“I’ve had people running in and out and just take whatever they want,” Butler said.

Mayor Mike Johnston’s plan is to transition 1,000 people living in encampments to stable housing by the end of the year.

“It’s doable. I don’t know — how much money are you going to throw at it? And how many of these people are going to be willing to conform?” Garcia said.

Denver mayor’s office responds

The plan’s $48.6 million in funding will purchase and lease hotels, establish micro-communities and provide a full support system for those in need.

The mayor’s office provided FOX31 with the following statement.

“From day one, Mayor Johnston’s highest priority has been to bring 1,000 unsheltered residents indoors by the end of the year and to close the encampments where those folks had been living. Encampments are not only unsafe and unhealthy for the people living in them, but they also pose significant risks to housed residents and Denver’s businesses. Operating under the authority of the Mayor’s state of emergency, multiple outreach, engagement and enforcement teams are on the streets addressing these challenges every day, operating with a greater sense of urgency than ever before in Denver’s history. Homelessness is a complex and pressing issue that demands our unwavering commitment and a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach. While we acknowledge the progress made so far, we also understand the urgency of the situation and are fully aware of the challenges we face in meeting our ambitious goal.” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s office

The city will provide people living in a large encampment along Seventh and Eighth avenues and Logan and Grant streets with resources and shelter at another location after next week. That area will be cleaned up.

The Downtown Denver Partnership provided the following statement to FOX31 in response to a request for comment.

“Like most other city centers across the country, the Downtown Denver community is experiencing outsized impacts of this nation’s homelessness crisis, and we know that our downtown businesses feel those impacts acutely — and are eager to contribute to solutions that serve those in need. The Downtown Denver Partnership continues to advocate for real and meaningful solutions and we commend Mayor Johnston and his administration for their bold, swift approach to addressing homelessness head-on. We are also grateful to partner with the Denver Police Department, social service providers, and the City to find and implement solutions to public health and safety that join compassionate response with law enforcement in pursuit of building a safe, healthy downtown for all.” Downtown Denver Partnership

In the meantime, Garcia told FOX31 he would like to see basic necessities provided to those living in encampments.

“Porta-potties for everybody, trash cans, that way the people that do want to be clean can be,” Garcia said.

Butler said she has compassion for those living on the streets and hopes the issue can be addressed sooner rather than later.

“Life on the street has to be very hard, and I think that a lot of people probably didn’t choose that,” Butler said.