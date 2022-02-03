Denver business owner arrested in Spain, charged with death of his wife

DENVER (KDVR) — The arrest video of a man allegedly connected with the death of Yana Rose, a Denver resident who was found dead in January, has been obtained by FOX31.

Spanish investigators said her husband, Michael Hoseyni, who owns Michaels Garage in Denver, was caught on security camera video, dragging a body that appeared to be Rose, down a flight of stairs at the Apartamentos de los Barrios in Cadiz, Spain.

Investigators said Hoseyni purchased hardware such as a shovel, an ax and gloves, among other items, in an effort to hide Rose’s body.

Hoseyni proceeded to place Rose’s body in a grave near an abandoned residence, according to a report from Spanish authorities.

Spanish officials said Hoseyni then drove a car to Milan, Italy, to board a flight to the United Kingdom en route to the final destination of Denver.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation notified Spanish police on Jan. 26 that Hoseyni boarded a flight headed back to Spain.

He was taken into custody at Adolfo-Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport and charged with the death of 40-year-old Rose.