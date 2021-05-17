Denver business door broken, law enforcement response slow

DENVER (KDVR) — A local business is picking up the pieces after a person, caught on camera, smashed in their glass door and took off.

Surveillance captures a man with green tinted hair as he makes his way to the Denver Mac Repair shop Sunday night around 10:15 p.m. He kicks the door repeatedly until the glass is smashed and strolls off.

“There was glass all the way up to the counter here and outside,” Denver Mac Repair General Manager Christopher Nice said.

Nice told FOX31 they called police at 6:45 a.m. and tried to preserve the scene but officers haven’t come to the shop yet.

Nice said police responded to break-ins in the past, always within an hour of a report at their store, so he’s curious what’s changed.

FOX31 Problem Solvers dug through hundreds of thousands of Denver Police Department crime records and found crime reports are up.

In the past three months, there have been 18,599 incidents reported to DPD. In this same time last year, there were 14,261.

For business burglaries specifically, there were nearly 2,000 in 2020, 35% more than the average from the previous four years. So far this year, there have been almost 1,000, including a dozen burglaries in just a four-block radius of Mac Repair Shop.

“I know there’s a lot going on in the whole world and in Denver, but just maybe a little more contact and reasoning as to what’s going on from police so we’re aware and not dragging our feet,” Nice said.

Problem Solvers asked Denver Police if staffing is down. They said there are 60 fewer officers than they are authorized to have right now.