Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons nominated for NFL Man of the Year

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has been nominated for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Simmons is the second Bronco after Wesley Woodward to be nominated multiple times for the award. The award focuses on NFL players with exceptional leadership on the field and in their communities.

During his six seasons with the Denver Broncos, Simmons has served the community through his non-profit, the Justin Simmons Foundation. The foundation focuses on youth development, hunger relief, educational initiatives and other causes.

On a personal level, Simmons reached out to a family who had lost their son, also named Justin Simmons. He paid for the family of eight to fly out for the team’s home opener, covering all costs.

Other causes Simmons has been involved in include:

Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality — RISE

Denver Boys & Girls Club

2021 March for Peace

Broncos community outreach

Simmons will wear a Walter Payton Man of the Year decal on his helmet for the rest of the season, as well as an award patch on his jersey for the rest of his field career.

Simmons will receive a $250,000 donation to a charity of his choice.