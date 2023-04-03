Denver Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks, 24, was arrested in South Florida and cited on multiple charges. (Hallandale Beach Police)

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks was arrested in South Florida over the weekend, according to police.

Hicks, 24, grew up in South Florida and was stopped by Hallandale Beach Police.

According to officers, he was cited for disobeying a stop sign, driving with an expired license and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

Hicks was able to post bond and is no longer in custody in Hallandale Beach.

Hicks was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. He played two games as a cornerback in the 2022 season.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.