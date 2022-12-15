DENVER (KDVR) – Another week has passed and unfortunately, another check has been added to the Denver Broncos loss column, but hopefully they can turn things around when they take on the Cardinals at Empower Field.

The Broncos are carrying the record of 3-10, but fortunately for the emotionally exhausted Denver fanbase, the franchise from Arizona has only won one more game, giving them a record of 4-9.

What channel is the game on?

The game scheduled for a 2:05 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Dec. 18 will air on FOX31.

You can also catch all the pregame buildup when the Orange & Blue Gameday coverage begins at 1 p.m.

Once the game is wrapped up, you can watch the full post-game breakdown on FOX31 News at 5 after the final whistle.