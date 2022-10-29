DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver Broncos player, who has been working to better the lives of those in the military community, was just named to the “We Are The Mighty’s Mighty 25” class of 2022.

When he’s not playing fullback or tight end for the Orange and Blue, Andrew Beck has spent a good portion of his free time helping over 400 military families.

Now, We Are The Mighty, which has been described as a major media and lifestyle brand for the military community, is recognizing Denver’s No. 83 for all he’s done for members of the military and their families.

“Selectees are advocates utilizing their influence and voices to impact policies, entrepreneurs with a passion for service, volunteers giving so much of themselves to better our world, and leaders whose vision and actions inspire us all,” We Are Mighty said in an announcement released on Saturday morning.

The only other NFL representative to be named to the 2022 list, aside from Beck, is the Washington Commanders’ head coach, Ron Rivera.

A brief breakdown of Andrew Beck’s advocacy efforts

This isn’t the first time Beck’s been recognized for his efforts in the military community. He was awarded the USAA’s Salute to Service Award in 2021.

In the spring of 2022, Beck was also part of the NFL USO Tour which visited military bases throughout Alaska.

He also has participated in My Cause My Cleats for the last two years. This program gives players in the NFL the chance to wear customized cleats for a good cause by drawing attention to an organization they support.

Beck has chosen to partner with the Freedom Service Dogs’ Operation Freedom program for the past two seasons, which is a group that helps veterans and active-duty military reach a new level of confidence and independence with the help of specially trained service dogs.

Groups that Beck has partnered with:

America’s Gold Star Families

Buckley Air Force Base

Fort Carson Army Base

TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors)

USO Colorado

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System

Volunteers of America: Colorado and Wounded Warrior Project

The next chance to catch Beck and the Broncos in action will be when they take on the Jaguars in Wembly Stadium early Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.