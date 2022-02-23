DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service recorded the highest temperature for Denver at 8 degrees which set a new record for the coldest high temperature for the day.

The lowest high on Feb. 22 was 13 degrees back in 1913, according to the NWS. Another record was set on Wednesday morning when Denver recorded a record low for the day of minus 7 degrees.

The previous record low for Feb. 23 was minus 4 degrees. That was set in 1899, according to the NWS.

The maximum temperature forecast for Wednesday is 12 degrees but if Denver does not reach that, there’s a chance another record will be broken. The current high temperature record for Feb. 23 is 10 degrees set in 1874.

Wednesday is another Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as the team is forecasting scattered snow showers and single-digit temperatures.

Three to 10 inches of snow are expected in the mountains on Wednesday with a second storm moving into the state.

The Front Range will dry out by Thursday afternoon but temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Saturday.