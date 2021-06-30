Denver, bring your own bag or pay a fee

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver shoppers will have a choice beginning Thursday, bring your own bag or pay a 10-cent fee on single-use bags.

The ordinance applies to all single-use paper and plastic bags but there are some exemptions. A few of those include bags used in stores to package things like fruits and vegetables, as well as bags used to protect items like eggs.

Denver’s Bring Your Own Bag Program has information for reusable bag giveaway events.

“We are excited to see Denver’s fee on plastic and paper bags take effect,” said CoPIRG Advocate Allison Conwell. “With millions of new single-use items pouring into our state every day, it’s crucial that we continue taking steps to reduce our dependence on these unnecessarily wasteful items. Nothing we use once, should pollute our planets for years to come.”

Reusable bag tips:

Put bags in the trunk of your car, backpack or bike bag or near your front door

Place reusable bags under your keys

Wash them

The fee will be split between the city and the retailer. The city will receive 6 cents to be used for things such as administrative costs associated with the new fee and funding for programs focused on reducing waste and single-use products.

The remaining 4 cents will stay with the store to go toward providing educational materials as well as free reusable carryout bags for customers.