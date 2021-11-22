Denver breaks standing record for latest 1st snow – 215 days without measurable snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is still waiting for its first measurable snowfall of the season. As of Monday, Nov. 22, the city broke the old record for the latest first measurable snow.

The previous record was set on Nov. 21 in 1934. Denver will continue to break the record each day up until measurable snow falls.

There have been a few times this fall where a trace of snow has fallen meaning that less than .1 of an inch fell. That is considered less than a measurable amount.

This fall in Denver is now in the fifth spot for consecutive days without snow at 215 days. The last time the city picked up snowfall was back on April 22.

The four years ahead of this year on the record books all date back to the 1800s, meaning that this is the longest Denver has gone without measurable snow in the last century.

Looking ahead in the forecast, there is not a chance for Denver to pick up measurable snow over the next seven days.