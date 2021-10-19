Denver breaks ground on affordable housing project for people experiencing homelessness

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Barnum neighborhood celebrated the groundbreaking of 49 new supportive housing units. Rhonda’s Place will offer one-bedroom apartments and services for individuals transitioning from homelessness.

On Tuesday, Mayor Michael Hancock and Councilwoman Jamie Torres praised the $17.3 million project developed by the nonprofit REDI Corporation.

“Housing with supports works, and Rhonda’s Place is one of a number of housing investments Denver’s making to help individuals from homelessness back into housing,” said Hancock.

Supported by a $2.3 million investment from Denver’s voter-approved Homelessness Resolution Fund, Rhonda’s Place will provide community spaces, shared laundry facilities, as well as supportive services provided by The Mental Health Center of Denver to aid tenants in keeping their housing and avoid a return to homelessness. The site will also be near 13 bus stops.

“One of our most important, guiding philosophies at the REDI Corporation, has always been that you have to combine housing and services together,” said REDI Executive Director David Murphy. “With services, housing is much more effective. And with housing, services are much more effective.”

Rhonda’s Place is the 10th project created by the REDI Corporation and is expected to open in December 2022.