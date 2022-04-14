DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time since the 16th Street Mall opened in 1982, Denver is preparing major improvements for the downtown corridor.

The project will cover a stretch of the mall from Market Street to Broadway, hoping to improve mobility and spaces the public can use and enjoy.

The improvements come as Mayor Michael Hancock is pushing more people to return to downtown Denver as the pandemic wanes.

City leaders broke ground on the construction for the project Thursday morning. You can watch a replay of the ceremony in the FOX31 NOW in the player above.