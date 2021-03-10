Denver braces for emergency help to shelter homeless during huge snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) – The city of Denver is bracing for an emergency situation should this weekend’s major snowstorm impact the amount of space needed to shelter those experiencing homelessness.

A representative from the City and County of Denver told FOX31 Wednesday that Denver is currently planning for shelter contingencies that might be needed this weekend. In the meantime, the shelter system currently has empty beds available to meet community need at the moment.

Nicole Tschetter, public relations manager for Denver Rescue Mission, said during the last cold snap in February, their shelters saw an additional 100 guests that don’t normally stay there. Tschetter said Denver Rescue Mission expects to see similar numbers this weekend.

Denver Rescue Mission is currently operating two overnight shelters — the 48th Avenue Center (4330 E. 48th Ave.) and the Holly Center (5725 E. 39th Ave.). Between the two locations, the nonprofit is able to shelter 473 men overnight — 273 at the 48th Avenue Center and 200 at the Holly Center.

Denver is currently in planning mode, including preparing for power outages, in the event there will need to be additional warming centers, according to a spokesperson.

Click here for more information on finding a shelter.