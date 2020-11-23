Denver bomb squad responds to suspicious vehicle in front of police station

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department bomb squad responded to a report of a suspect with fuel in their vehicle and firing a flare gun in front of the DPD District 6 station on Sunday, authorities say.

According to DPD, at 5:13 p.m. a call was received that a male parked a vehicle in front of the west side of the D6 station. Officials report there was fuel inside the car but did not give details on how or if it was stored.

Police say the suspect lit a flare gun inside the car.

DPD arrested 37-year-old Derick Joseph Smialek on attempted arson and reckless endangerment charges on Sunday night.

The district is located at 1566 Washington St. in the north Capitol Hill neighborhood.

