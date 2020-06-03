Denver Black Police Officers Organization wants change but says momentum fades

DENVER (KDVR) – Momentum fades over time, and that can make the fight to fix systemic racism within our community more difficult, according to a 31-year veteran of the Denver Police Department.

“I think we have a lot of responsibility in not maintaining that momentum and bringing the community along with us to work together towards these issues relative to reform,” said Ron Thomas, a division chief with the Denver Police Department and a member of the Denver Black Police Officer’s Organization.

“I do think we need to work harder and we do need to redouble our efforts to connect with the community. That’s what they want. That’s what they need. And (we should) not allow, after time goes by, for names to be forgotten or momentum to be lost,” he said.

Thomas said he thought the COVID-19 pandemic has also hindered efforts to have honest, important conversations with the community as hundreds of thousands of people continue to protest the death of George Floyd. A Minnesota police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he screamed that he could not breathe.

“We have not really had the opportunity to get in front of the community like we would like to and express that we want to see change just as badly as they do,” Thomas said.

Sgt. Carla Havard, the president of the BPO, said intimate, authentic conversations and relationships are instrumental during this time of unrest.

“We want to make ourselves available for those conversations that we know need to occur, but people just maybe, perhaps, don’t have the courage to bring them to the forefront. And we certainly look at issues of systemic racism. We can’t not talk about that in this climate,” she said.

Havard said it is important to for people to be honest about what is happening in the community and the world. She said it is not an “us against them” scenario.

“We are humans, and I can tell you that any human being that saw that video (of George Floyd), if they were not disturbed, if they were not hurt to the core, they truly need to reassess themselves,” she said.