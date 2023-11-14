DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that charges were filed against two men accused of killing two people and injuring three others outside a motorcycle club in Park Hill.

Todd Washington, 40, and Shon McPherson, 32, are both facing two counts each of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Both were also shot in the chest during the incident.

The two victims have been identified as Michael David, 43, and Joshua Batts, 39. Three other people were injured by gunfire, and the two suspects also were shot during the incident.

“This senseless shooting is yet another example of the tragic consequences that often result when people try to solve disputes with firearms,” District Attorney Beth McCann said in a release. “I want to thank the prosecutors in my office and the detectives with the Denver Police Department whose work on this case has gotten us to this point.”

According to the arrest affidavits, officers obtained a search warrant for the motorcycle club, located at 5514 E. 33rd Ave., and found an attached storage shed. Officers allege that there was an AR-15 rifle with a large capacity magazine and a bucket of numerous handguns.

Officers also obtained security footage of the parking lot, which shows the firefight.

According to the arrest affidavit, Washington was the first to raise his firearm, but McPherson appears to have been the first to fire his weapon. Staff members of the club returned fire shortly thereafter.

The affidavit also alleges that McPherson can be seen repositioning a vehicle prior to the shooting, which he then flees the scene in after the shooting.