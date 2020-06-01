Denver begins some parking enforcement activities on Monday

Denver (KDVR) – Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI)’s new parking enforcement schedule begins June 1.
Beginning June 1 and until further notice:
- Downtown-area parking meters will be turned on and operational between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Downtown parking meters will be free of charge from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Parking meters outside of the downtown area will be turned back on and will operate at the price and time limits posted on the meters.
- Enforcement of time-limited, non-metered parking spaces and residential parking programs will resume.
Beginning July 1 and until further notice:
- Enforcement of posted parking restrictions for street sweeping will resume.
- Enforcement of 72-hour parking limits will resume.
Ongoing Enforcement Activities:
- Fire hydrant zone clear areas (10 ft. clear around hydrants)
- “No Stopping” or “No Parking” zones to promote safety
- Loading zones – Passenger, Truck, Permitted, General, Temporary, etc.
- RTD transit stops
- Special parking permitted spaces, including accessible spaces, CarShare, church zones, fire zones
- Blocked driveways and alleys
- Parking in travel lanes, including bike and transit lanes
Suspended enforcement of the following until further notice:
- Large vehicle parking:Until further notice, residents can park trucks and other vehicles more than 22’ in length on the street in non-residential areas
- School bus loading zones: No enforcement will occur until school is back in session.
- Booting: Cars will not be booted until further notice
- Street paving: Citations will not be issued, however cars will be towed for street paving operations until further notice. Residents who need help locating their cars can call the city’s non-emergency line at 720-913-2000 for assistance.