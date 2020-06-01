Denver begins some parking enforcement activities on Monday

by: Keely Sugden

Denver (KDVR) – Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI)’s new parking enforcement schedule begins June 1.

Beginning June 1 and until further notice:

  • Downtown-area parking meters will be turned on and operational between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Downtown parking meters will be free of charge from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. 
  • Parking meters outside of the downtown area will be turned back on and will operate at the price and time limits posted on the meters.
  • Enforcement of time-limited, non-metered parking spaces and residential parking programs will resume.

Beginning July 1 and until further notice:

  • Enforcement of posted parking restrictions for street sweeping will resume.
  • Enforcement of 72-hour parking limits will resume.

Ongoing Enforcement Activities:

  • Fire hydrant zone clear areas (10 ft. clear around hydrants)  
  • “No Stopping” or “No Parking” zones to promote safety  
  • Loading zones – Passenger, Truck, Permitted, General, Temporary, etc.  
  • RTD transit stops  
  • Special parking permitted spaces, including accessible spaces, CarShare, church zones, fire zones  
  • Blocked driveways and alleys  
  • Parking in travel lanes, including bike and transit lanes 

Suspended enforcement of the following until further notice: 

  • Large vehicle parking:Until further notice, residents can park trucks and other vehicles more than 22’ in length on the street in non-residential areas 
  • School bus loading zones: No enforcement will occur until school is back in session. 
  • Booting: Cars will not be booted until further notice 
  • Street paving: Citations will not be issued, however cars will be towed for street paving operations until further notice. Residents who need help locating their cars can call the city’s non-emergency line at 720-913-2000 for assistance. 

