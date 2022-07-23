DENVER (KDVR) – Two locally-based nonprofits are preparing for a return to the war-torn areas of Ukraine where they plan to provide civilians with access to clean drinking water.

“Their persistent request was when you get back, please tell people our story,” founder of Seeds of Exchange Sarah Davison-Tracey said about the Ukrainians they met. “Tell people how they can help. Don’t let the world forget us.”

Seeds of Exchange and Water for All have been teaming up to deliver portable water filters to Ukrainians.

The President of Water for All John DeYoung said that each filter can provide clean drinking water for 10 to 20 people over the course of three years.

If you’d like to donate to help them in their mission to aid Ukrainians suffering in war-torn areas, you can do so by visiting their homepage.

There you will find the non-profit’s fundraising goal of $60,000, which as of Saturday afternoon is 48% complete, having already received $28,828.70 in donations.