Denver-based DCP Midstream lays off 15% of workforce

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver-based DCP Midstream is cutting its workforce across nine states by 15%, the petroleum services company announced Monday.

Additionally, the executive team elected to reduce their pay by between 10% and 15%.

The company says the moves will save $40 million in incremental retained cash flow.

“Despite the significant cash preservation measures we have recently taken, the external environment continues to rapidly change, resulting in the extremely difficult decision to implement workforce reductions,” said Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president and CEO of DCP in a press release. “We continue to prioritize safe and reliable operations, and a strong company culture, while positioning the company for long-term sustainability.”

In its statement, the company said the decision was “in response to unprecedented market conditions and an uncertain economic outlook caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

DCP is a Fortune 500 company with headquarters at Republic Plaza in downtown Denver.