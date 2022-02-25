DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver coffee company is now going to start helping war victims in Ukraine. Its owners said they had to do something to aid those families in trouble.

But their owners are from Russia and fled the country themselves. The company has coffee shops around Denver and Colorado. When they saw what was happening to the people of Ukraine, they said they had to help.

Now, coffee beans roasted in Denver will help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

”(We wanted to give them) something to get them through the next hour. The next day. The next week — to get through this horrible war,” co-owner Leo Yuffa said.

All the non-censored images coming across on social media helped convince the family to help.

Yuffa knows what it’s like to run from an oppressive regime. He was just 9 years old when he, his brother and his family fled Russia from what was Leningrad in the late 1970s. They had just $800 when they arrived in the United States.

Seeing people suffer in Ukraine now, under Russian attack, brings back memories.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see what Russia is doing to the Ukrainian people. Kids. Grandparents. It’s just heart-wrenching to see it. And we want to do something for those people,” Yuffa said.

“Because we had a chance to escape an oppressive government and they are now under one,” Yuffa added.

The Yuffas called their company Dazbog — a Russian word used to express good fortune. Dazbog is now hoping to share some of theirs with the people of Ukraine who need it most.

Next week, profits from some of the Denver-based Dazbog’s coffee sales will go to the Red Cross helping people devastated by the fighting.