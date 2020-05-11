Denver barber works 12 hour days to make up for COVID-19 shutdown

DENVER (KDVR) — The chairs at World Class Men’s Cuts hadn’t been empty since 8 a.m. on Saturday.

It was their first day reopening since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close back in March.

“I actually made this appointment two weeks ago,” said customer Michael Denney, while getting his hair cut.

The owner, Jordan Iovinella, stayed open eight hours past his normal closing time on Saturday.

“[We’re] staying until midnight tonight, that’s going to be pretty cool,” said Iovinella, as he cut a customer’s hair.

He’s trying to make up for about seven weeks worth of no appointments and back rent.

“Back rent, back bills… everything.”

The COVID-19 pandemic was especially hard on his business, which opened up at its new location—near 15th and Larimer — just three months ago.

“I applied for the PPP loans and the EIDL loans through the government and they didn’t grant us any money. This is the opportunity right now to make up and try to get a little traction,” said Iovinella.

The reopen has been a bit of an adjustment.

“The face mask haircut is definitely something new,” said Iovinella, laughing.

The mask is required for both staff and customers—who were happy to comply in order to get a long awaited haircut.

“I assume it’s looking good,” said Denney, while facing away from the mirror.

It’s the first of what Iovinella expects will be a series of very long days, and the new hours will help offset the reduced capacity inside the barbershop.

“I need a place to put these people. They’re limiting the amount of people we can have working in here. We can only have 50 perfect of the people in here, so that means we have to do overtime and overdrive.”