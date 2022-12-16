DENVER (KDVR) – Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a bank in Denver’s Berkley neighborhood back on Monday.

On Dec. 12 around 1:45 p.m., a man allegedly walked into the First Bank, located at 3801 South Federal Boulevard, and passed a note to a teller “demanding money.” That suspect then fled on foot.

In a joint release from the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver Police Department, they asked the public to come forward with any information that could help locate the suspect.

First Bank robbery suspect description

White man

Between 30 and 50 years old

Roughly 5-foot-10-inches tall

Carries a thin build

Reddish/brown beard

Hazel colored eyes

At the time of the robbery: Was wearing a black winter hat Black facemask Maroon jacket Khaki-colored pants White athletic shoes



Now, the Metro Denver Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone that can help get this case resolved. If you have any information that could help investigators, please call 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.

This is a developing story and FOX31 will provide updates as they are made public.