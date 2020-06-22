Watch
Denver authorities have responded to 750 fireworks complaints in the last week

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver authorities have responded to more fireworks complaints in the last week than they did during the same period in 2017, 2018 and 2019 combined.

According to the Denver Police Department, there were 750 calls for service between June 15 and 21 this year.

During the same seven days in 2019, there were 69 calls. In 2018, there were 61 calls. And in 2017, there were 245 calls in that timeframe.

Fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver. Officers who respond to fireworks calls will confiscate them.

Those caught using fireworks can be fined up to $999 and spend up to one year in jail. However, a resident must sign a complaint in order for someone to be cited.

“Be respectful of your neighbors by not igniting fireworks, especially late at night,” DPD said in a statement.

DPD encouraged people not to report fireworks complaints on social media.

Starting Monday night, residents can call 720-913-2059 to report fireworks.

Fireworks Calls for Service by Day
Day2017201820192020
June 151291837
June 1621221853
June 173916438
June 18693833
June 193828105
June 202167167
June 214536317
Total2456169750
Credit: Denver Police Department

DPD and the Denver Fire Department plan to hold a press conference about fireworks at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

