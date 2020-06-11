Denver asks residents to report protest vandalism for cleanup by calling 311

DENVER (KDVR) — Officials with the City and County of Denver said they still do not know how much taxpayers will pay to repair city property damaged during recent protests. In the meantime, the city is asking residents to do their part identifying what needs attention.

Much of the graffiti can be found at Civic Center Park and the surrounding areas.

A temporary fence is now surrounding vandalized Greek columns on the park’s north end.

City officials encouraged residents on Wednesday to do their part. The more people who report graffiti and damage, the faster it can be cleaned up in some areas. People can report locations that need attention by calling 311 or using the city’s website.

Those in the art community are already doing their part by working with the city on a project erecting wood panels. The panels serve as a preventative measure to protect park monuments and to create a mural for black artists.

“We wanted to amplify the voices of African Americans by allowing them to have these full murals,” an organizer said.

Denver says it should have a full cost estimate on damage to city property in a couple of weeks.