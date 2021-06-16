Denver asks residents to help shape housing, homelessness strategies

The Stay Inn, pictured on May 6, 2021, and located just southwest of Interstate 70 and Peoria Street, is slated to be converted into a shelter and ultimately into supportive housing with services on site. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is asking for residents to help shape the city’s direction on affordable housing and homelessness.

Denver’s Department of Housing Stability — called HOST for short — is working on a five-year strategic planning process. The department opened a survey for residents to add their voice to the process.

The survey asks questions like whether you would support a sanctioned campsite or more affordable housing in your neighborhood and asks how the department should prioritize efforts like reducing evictions or expanding home-ownership for black and indigenous people of color.

HOST’s work on the plan is so far focused on housing stability, housing stability, resolving homelessness and the department’s operations, according to the survey.

The survey is open through Thursday, June 24, and is available in English, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese.

Take the survey here.