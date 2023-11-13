DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver is updating its bike plan and looking for public input.

People can provide feedback through a new online survey open through Dec. 15. There’s also a virtual public meeting on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

It’s all part of the city’s Denver Moves plan for bicycles, which was last updated in 2015. Taylor Phillips, with the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, said it’s something they try to update every 5-10 years.

“The point of this plan is to really modernize and update our bike plan, given a lot of things have changed in the past 8 or 10 years,” Phillips said. “It’s a lot better if we can get that information from the community. Where do you want to bike to? Where feels unsafe on our existing bikeways, and how can we make bicycling better and more fun, safe and convenient for all Denverites?”

Denver’s bicycle network currently has 493 miles of on-street and off-street facilities with more in the works.

Mike Stejskal, with Mike’s Bikes in Denver, mentioned some spots, like South Broadway and access across Interstate 25, that could use some work.

“By no means do I have a solution in mind, but definitely, there are places that it seems like a larger, more integrated plan would help all of that access all the way around,” Stejskal said.

“15th Street that we are on, I have customers that ride up and down that and definitely have a bit of a frustration with how that bike lane interacts with traffic,” Stejskal said.

He said any improvement is a step forward for the cyclist community and hopefully leads to a safer, more efficient path forward for everyone on the road.

“I feel like there are places that, if we’re really going to be supportive of bicycles as a mode of transportation, that they have to be seen as a primary user, not a secondary user,” Stejskal said.