Denver Arts Festival celebrates 22nd year

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday, the Denver Arts Festival kicked off its 22nd year, with an estimated 130 artists participating in this year’s event at Central Park.

“I think the inspiration of living in Colorado comes through with a lot of the artists,” festival director Jim Delutes said.

Delutes said because festivals across the country were canceled last year due to the pandemic, many artists are hoping to bounce back this weekend.

“Last year, the artists were completely put out of business. The shows coast to coast were canceled,” Delutes said.

Organizers say visitors at the family-friendly event will be able to social distance easily, because the festival is spread out; Hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the event.