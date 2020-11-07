Denver Art Museum postpones visits for some Frida Kahlo ticket holders

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Art Museum (DAM) has postponed the scheduled visit for some Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism ticket holders.

“We are reaching out because you have a ticket(s) to visit Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism at the DAM between Friday, November 6 and Sunday, November 8. Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate your attendance at the originally scheduled time and will help you reschedule your visit,” a recent email from DAM to a ticket holder said.

“By Monday, we will send you an email with ticket vouchers to book a visit after December 1. These new ticket slots have not yet been released to the public and there is plenty of availability to plan your visit. Our decision on who received vouchers was based on purchase date,” the email continued.

DAM is making adjustments on capacity and operations as Denver enters a new Level Orange Safer At Home status, according to the DAM website.